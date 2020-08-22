COVID-19: No treatment for patients at empanelled hospitals outside Andhra

Ritika Arun Vaishalli By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government, during the early stages of a pandemic, had announced that coronavirus treatment was brought under the ambit of the YSR Aarogyasri scheme. However, the same applies only within Andhra Pradesh as Covid treatment under the free health insurance scheme in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru is not possible where otherwise the scheme is applicable.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had extended Aarogyasri, which was launched in November last year, to major cities in the neighbouring states. As per the rules, anyone with an Aarogyasri card who wishes to get treated in either of the aforementioned cities, can avail the benefits of the scheme. But the same is not applicable for those seeking treatment for the novel coronavirus.

“We do not require any permission when it comes to hospitals in the state. However, we need approval of the other state governments to fix the rates for treatment at the empanelled hospitals that are under their jurisdiction. Also, each state’s medical infrastructure for treating coronavirus patients is different. In AP, we have a good number of beds, ventilators and other necessary infrastructure.

But many states in the country are struggling, which also needs to be considered,” Aarogyasri CEO Dr Mallikarjuna Annam told TNIE. He added that the idea of providing Covid treatment under the scheme in the metropolitan cities has been communicated to higher officials of the health department, and the AP government may soon hold talks with its counterparts in the neighbouring states.