Somu Veerraju says TDP, YSRC ruined State, BJP is only alternative

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP State president Somu Veerraju has said the saffron party will only be the alternative to both YSRC and TDP in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking to mediapersons here on Friday, he said both the YSRC and TDP ruined the State with their family politics. The BJP is committed to development and its policies are aimed at achieving overall growth of the country, he said.

Veerraju said the Chandrababu Naidu government charged `2,200 per sqft for houses built for the poor. Forgetting the fact, the TDP chief was now criticising the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for corruption. Only BJP has the right to question the YSRC government for its ‘failure’ on various fronts, he said.

Somu said though the Centre provided `7,000 crore to AP for the development of Amaravati, the previous TDP regime failed to furnish the details of funds spent. About 64,000 plots should be allotted to farmers in Amaravati. But the previous TDP regime did not even prepare the plots to be allotted to farmers.