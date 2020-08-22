STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thunderstorms likely in Coastal Andhra Pradesh in next 4 days

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts in the next four days.

Published: 22nd August 2020

Monsoon rain

Image used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active monsoon and the well marked Low Pressure Area over central parts of East Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood, rains lashed several places in the coastal districts and Chittoor of Rayalaseema region. Thottambedu in Chittoor district received the highest rainfall of 17 cm, followed by Naidupeta in Nellore district with 4.57 cm. Chintapalle in Visakhapatnam district received 6 cm of rain on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

IMD report said a well marked Low Pressure Area now lies over central parts of East Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwestwards with height. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across West Madhya Pradesh gradually during next 3- 4 days. A fresh Low Pressure Area is likely to develop over Northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around August 23, the report said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places in coastal districts in the next four days. From 8 am to 8 pm on Friday, after Thottambedu and Naidupeta, Chillakur in Nellore district received the highest rainfall of 3.47 cm. Several places in Kurnool, East Godavari, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam received 1 -3 cm of rain.

