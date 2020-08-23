STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna Lanka inundated with Krishna waters

According to officials, inflow to Prakasam Barrage is 2.80 lakh cusecs and outflow is 2.70 lakh cusecs.

Published: 23rd August 2020 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

A person catching fish sitting next to the inundated house due to excess flood water received to Prakasam Barrage released downstream in Vijayawada.

A person catching fish sitting next to the inundated house due to excess flood water received to Prakasam Barrage released downstream in Vijayawada. (File Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of houses were inundated and people shifted to relief homes in Vijayawada city of Krishna district following heavy and continuous inflows to Prakasam Barrage on river Krishna since the past two days.

According to officials, inflow to Prakasam Barrage is 2.80 lakh cusecs and outflow is 2.70 lakh cusecs. Officials said 3.30 lakh cusecs of flood waters were released to Prakasam Barrage from upstream Pulichintala Irrigation Project.

People from low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka area including Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranadev Nagar, Ranigarithota and Tarakarama Nagar were evacuated and shifted to the rehabilitation center arranged at IGMC.

"Around 250 persons have been displaced in the low lying areas of the city due to the increase in flood waters to the Krishna river in the downstream of the Prakasam Barrage. All of them were shifted to the rehabilitation center arranged by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium," officials said.

Despite increasing water levels in the downstream of the Prakasam Barrage, majority of the people living in the low lying areas of Krishna Lanka are reluctant to shift to rehabilitation centers arranged by the VMC.

The flood victims have shifted their household articles to high altitude areas but are not moving to the rehabilitation centres. Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Sunday inspected the low lying areas in Krishna Lanka and made arrangements for supplying food and drinking water facility for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prakasam barrage Krishna River
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp