Krishna Lanka inundated with Krishna waters

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hundreds of houses were inundated and people shifted to relief homes in Vijayawada city of Krishna district following heavy and continuous inflows to Prakasam Barrage on river Krishna since the past two days.

According to officials, inflow to Prakasam Barrage is 2.80 lakh cusecs and outflow is 2.70 lakh cusecs. Officials said 3.30 lakh cusecs of flood waters were released to Prakasam Barrage from upstream Pulichintala Irrigation Project.

People from low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka area including Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranadev Nagar, Ranigarithota and Tarakarama Nagar were evacuated and shifted to the rehabilitation center arranged at IGMC.

"Around 250 persons have been displaced in the low lying areas of the city due to the increase in flood waters to the Krishna river in the downstream of the Prakasam Barrage. All of them were shifted to the rehabilitation center arranged by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium," officials said.

Despite increasing water levels in the downstream of the Prakasam Barrage, majority of the people living in the low lying areas of Krishna Lanka are reluctant to shift to rehabilitation centers arranged by the VMC.

The flood victims have shifted their household articles to high altitude areas but are not moving to the rehabilitation centres. Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Sunday inspected the low lying areas in Krishna Lanka and made arrangements for supplying food and drinking water facility for them.