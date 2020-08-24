STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

25.41 per cent of COVID-19 cases active in Andhra Pradesh

Overall recoveries cross 2.6 lakh; state records 7,895 new infections in 24 hours

Published: 24th August 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Medical staff getting nasal swab samples from police in Tirupati on Sunday.

Medical staff getting nasal swab samples from police in Tirupati on Sunday. (Photo | Madhav)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With over 18,000 cases reported during the weekend, the Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 3,53,111. East Godavari continued to be the most-affected district by registering over 2,500 infections in the last two days even as the overall cases there were approaching the 50,000-mark.   

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control, 46,712 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, out of which 7,895 returned positive.After East Godavari (1,256 new cases), most of the fresh infections were recorded in Nellore (985), Chittoor (934) and Prakasam (923).
Guntur and Kadapa districts have now reported over 30,000 and 20,000 total number of cases. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose by 7,449 to 2,60,083, leaving 89,742 active cases.

While Krishna has the least active cases (2,083), East Godavari, which has been recording over 1,000 cases for the past few days, has the highest (17,228).Kurnool district has the highest number of recoveries: 31,711 patients have recovered as against 38,835 total cases.

The Covid toll rose by 93 to 3,282. Among the casualties reported in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, 16 were from Nellore, 13 from West Godavari, 11 from Chittoor, 10 from Kurnool, nine from Prakasam, eight from Kadapa, six from Srikakulam, five from Visakhapatnam, four from East Godavari, three each from Anantapur, Guntur and Krishna and two from Vizianagaram.On Saturday, 10,276 persons tested positive for Covid and 97 others lost their lives to the disease.

Lockdown in S’kulam
A total lockdown was enforced in Srikakulam town on Sunday following the directive of district collector J Nivas. All the shops and business establishments in the municipal corporation limits remained closed. The police set up check posts on the town outskirts to prevent entry of people from neighbouring places

Cop dies of Covid-19
A police head constable attached to the Vizianagaram District Crime Records Bureau died of Covid-19 on Friday night while undergoing treatment at Maharaja Hospital. He tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. Initially, he was sent to home isolation, and admitted to the hospital on August 19

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 cases coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp