25.41 per cent of COVID-19 cases active in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With over 18,000 cases reported during the weekend, the Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 3,53,111. East Godavari continued to be the most-affected district by registering over 2,500 infections in the last two days even as the overall cases there were approaching the 50,000-mark.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control, 46,712 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, out of which 7,895 returned positive.After East Godavari (1,256 new cases), most of the fresh infections were recorded in Nellore (985), Chittoor (934) and Prakasam (923).

Guntur and Kadapa districts have now reported over 30,000 and 20,000 total number of cases. Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries rose by 7,449 to 2,60,083, leaving 89,742 active cases.

While Krishna has the least active cases (2,083), East Godavari, which has been recording over 1,000 cases for the past few days, has the highest (17,228).Kurnool district has the highest number of recoveries: 31,711 patients have recovered as against 38,835 total cases.

The Covid toll rose by 93 to 3,282. Among the casualties reported in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, 16 were from Nellore, 13 from West Godavari, 11 from Chittoor, 10 from Kurnool, nine from Prakasam, eight from Kadapa, six from Srikakulam, five from Visakhapatnam, four from East Godavari, three each from Anantapur, Guntur and Krishna and two from Vizianagaram.On Saturday, 10,276 persons tested positive for Covid and 97 others lost their lives to the disease.

Lockdown in S’kulam

A total lockdown was enforced in Srikakulam town on Sunday following the directive of district collector J Nivas. All the shops and business establishments in the municipal corporation limits remained closed. The police set up check posts on the town outskirts to prevent entry of people from neighbouring places

Cop dies of Covid-19

A police head constable attached to the Vizianagaram District Crime Records Bureau died of Covid-19 on Friday night while undergoing treatment at Maharaja Hospital. He tested positive for coronavirus 10 days ago. Initially, he was sent to home isolation, and admitted to the hospital on August 19