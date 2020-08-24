Ganesh festivities on low-key in Vizag

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vizag celebrated Vinayaka Chavithi without usual fanfare on Saturday. Majority of people worshipped Lord Ganesh at their homes. In the evening, they thronged the beach near Pedajalaripeta to immerse Ganesh idols. Immersion of idols was not allowed in the stretch of beach between Park Hotel and RK Beach.

In view of spike in Covid-19 cases in the district, the festival committees were not allowed to erect pandals. Vinayaka temples witnessed moderate crowds. Sampath Vinayaka temple at Asilmetta, which used to witness a beehive of activity during the nine-day celebrations, also drew moderate crowds.