Homes flooded in Vijayawada, Guntur, residents shifted

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: Heavy inflows into the Krishna from upstream displaced several families in Vijayawada and parts of Guntur district on Sunday. Hundreds of houses got inundated in both districts, and the Krishna district administration shifted around 250 people living in low-lying areas downstream of Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada following the release of surplus water into the sea. They were taken to a relief centre set up by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium.

In neighbouring Guntur district, 49 families from Ramapuram village in Dachepalli mandal were shifted to relief centres set up in government schools. Their houses were inundated by the backwaters of the Pulichintala project. Twenty more families, of Regulagadda and Vellampalli villages, were shifted to a rehabilitation centre where the government constructed houses under the Pulichintala project.In Vijayawada, though several houses were inundated, only a few families agreed to move to rehabilitation centres fearing the spread of coronavirus.

Residents of Krishna Lanka expressed their anger over the temporary measures taken up by the government instead of permanent steps to prevent inundation of their residences. Sankavarapu Srinivasa Rao, a resident of Krishna Lanka, said the only time officials visit them is during the floods to shift them to relief centres, but they don’t take any concrete steps to address the long-pending demand for construction of a retaining wall. “We are also worried about our things at home, which we might lose if we are not there,” he said, adding that residents of the area are even willing to stay in the open at a higher altitude to keep a watch over their inundated houses.

Krishna district Collector A Md Imtiaz visited the flood-affected areas, interacted with the people who were unwilling to move out, and urged them to cooperate with the authorities.He told them arrangements at relief centres are in accordance with the Covid-19 guidelines, and added that the water level would rise over the next few days.

With all major projects in the Krishna basin - Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala - almost reaching their full reservoir level (FRL), the flood discharge to Prakasam Barrage in the lower basin increased to over 4.1 lakh cusecs on Sunday. According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), inflows to the reservoirs are likely to continue at a steady pace.

In the Krishna basin, the inflow to the Srisailam reservoir remained steady, with an inflow of over 3.25 lakh cusecs and an outflow of 3.76 lakh cusecs at 7 pm. The water level in the reservoir is 883.56 ft, as against its FRL of 885 ft.Officials were maintaining a flood cushion of 8 TMCft as of Sunday evening, and the reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 215.81 TMCft at FRL, has 207 TMCft of water.

However, the CWC’s forecast indicated that the inflows would reduce. The floodwater, through Pothireddypadu head regulator, was also being diverted to Somasila and Kandaleru (Pennar basin), which were receiving 19,100 cusecs and 1,300 cusecs respectively as of Sunday morning.

The inflow to Nagarjuna Sagar also continued at 2.83 lakh cusecs at 5 pm, with an equal outflow. The water level reached 587.3 ft as against the FRL of 590 ft. The reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 312.05 TMCft, still has a flood cushion of 6.5 TMCft.

The Pulichintala Project was getting 2.42 lakh cusec at 8 pm from Sagar and was 90 per cent filled. It has a storage capacity of 45.77 TMCft and was letting down 1.76 lakh cusecs. With this and other inflows from the upper tributaries of the river Krishna, Prakasam Barrage recorded an inflow of 4.10 lakh cusecs at 7 pm, and officials were letting downstream 3.18 lakh cusecs.

Officials said the flood discharge to the barrage was steady and would rise as per the CWC’s forecast. Sunkesula Barrage, across the Tungabhadra, also has a falling trend in flow forecast.

In Godavari basin, the water level at Bhadrachalam and at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowleswaram, was falling. After again surging to over 21 lakh cusecs at the barrage on Saturday, due to which the third warning was given, the flow reduced to 18.3 lakh cusecs by 3 pm, Sunday, and the second warning continued.

The CWC and State irrigation officials said the inflow trend was falling and was expected to drop further. At 7 pm, the discharge came down to below 18 lakh cusecs with a falling trend.

However, the CWC advised a close watch. “Due to reduction in rainfall, river Godavari and its tributaries, such as Wainganga, Wardha, Indravathi and Sabari, have started falling. Due to likely formation of a low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, a close watch is to be maintained in... East and West Godavari districts,” its flood forecast said.

More rains expected in AP

A low pressure area is likely to develop over the North Bay of Bengal, Met dept officials said. Light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vizag, East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor districts in next two days