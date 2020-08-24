KfW may back Andhra Pradesh’s clean energy schemes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State energy department is likely to receive support from German development Bank KfW, which is said to have positively responded to the department’s request seeking help in promoting low carbon technologies and energy efficient improvements.

Stating that global agencies were keen to support the State in energy efficient initiatives, the department said it has also requested other development agencies for technological support.

“During a conference call with energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli, the German state-owned KfW has responded positively to the request of the energy department to extend support in promoting low carbon technologies and energy efficiency improvements in various sectors,” a statement from the department said.

KfW also wrote a letter to the energy department in which it said that the AP was progressing reasonably in identifying opportunities of implementing different energy efficiency measures in several sectors such as rural water supply MSMEs and others.