Light rainfall likely in Krishna and Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the influence of active monsoon, several places in coastal districts, and a few parts of Rayalaseema, experienced light to moderate rains on Sunday. Highest rainfall of 5.97 cm was recorded in Gadivemula of Kurnool, followed by 5.27 cm in Gokavaram of East Godavari.

According to Met officials, a fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on Monday. Weather outlook for the next four days issued by Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) stated that light to moderate rains are likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari and Chittoor districts in next two days, while Krishna, Guntur, Praksam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool may experience very light to light rains.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday 8 am, Avanigadda and Machilipatnam in Krishna, Kavali of Nellore and Eluru recorded 3 cm rainfall. From 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday, Rangampet in East Godavari district experience rainfall of 3.47 cm followed by 3.2 cm in Obuladevaracheruvu in Anantapur district.