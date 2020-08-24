STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reopening of schools now will bring bad name to Andhra Pradesh government: YSRC MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

The MP, in the letter, said that he was getting phone calls from various quarters raising apprehensions about the decision of the government to open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 24th August 2020 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

YSRC MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Sunday dashed off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to reconsider the decision of the State government to open schools from September 5.The MP, in the letter, said that he was getting phone calls from various quarters raising apprehensions about the decision of the government to open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parents fear that their wards might get affected with the virus and they are even apprehending loss of lives if the schools are opened,’’ he said and added that nearly 10,000 new cases are recorded and at least 70-90 people are losing lives to the virus in the State every day.  “The decision was taken at a time when nearly 10,000 cases are being recorded in the State every day. Children have less immunity levels and it is difficult to enforce physical distancing in schools. Also, several government schools in the State lack sufficient classrooms to accommodate the students. Similarly, private school managements run classes from congested rooms and this might pose a serious problem,’’ he said and added that if children get affected, the government will get a bad name.

“Our government is implementing schemes like Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi and Jagananna Gorumudda, which have earned a reputation for the government among the public at large. If the schools are opened before Covid cases come down, any single incidence (of children getting infected) will bring bad name to the government,’’ he said.

Protect ancient Buddhist site in Vizag, rebel YSRC MP urges Centre
The MP also wrote a letter to Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel urging his  intervention in the issue of the AP government’s plans to allot land for constructing a VIP guest house at Kapuluppada and protect the ancient Buddhist site at the village in Visakhapatnam district. “Constructing anything in an area with spiritual significance is deeply disturbing. It violates Article 49 of the Constitution,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC Raghu Ramakrishna Raju Jagan Mohan Reddy schools lockdown coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp