Reopening of schools now will bring bad name to Andhra Pradesh government: YSRC MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rebel YSRC MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Sunday dashed off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urging him to reconsider the decision of the State government to open schools from September 5.The MP, in the letter, said that he was getting phone calls from various quarters raising apprehensions about the decision of the government to open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parents fear that their wards might get affected with the virus and they are even apprehending loss of lives if the schools are opened,’’ he said and added that nearly 10,000 new cases are recorded and at least 70-90 people are losing lives to the virus in the State every day. “The decision was taken at a time when nearly 10,000 cases are being recorded in the State every day. Children have less immunity levels and it is difficult to enforce physical distancing in schools. Also, several government schools in the State lack sufficient classrooms to accommodate the students. Similarly, private school managements run classes from congested rooms and this might pose a serious problem,’’ he said and added that if children get affected, the government will get a bad name.

“Our government is implementing schemes like Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi and Jagananna Gorumudda, which have earned a reputation for the government among the public at large. If the schools are opened before Covid cases come down, any single incidence (of children getting infected) will bring bad name to the government,’’ he said.

Protect ancient Buddhist site in Vizag, rebel YSRC MP urges Centre

The MP also wrote a letter to Union Minister for Culture Prahlad Singh Patel urging his intervention in the issue of the AP government’s plans to allot land for constructing a VIP guest house at Kapuluppada and protect the ancient Buddhist site at the village in Visakhapatnam district. “Constructing anything in an area with spiritual significance is deeply disturbing. It violates Article 49 of the Constitution,” he said.