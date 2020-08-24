Rowdy-sheeter kills retired ASI

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A retired ASI was allegedly murdered by a rowdy-sheeter at Thotavaripalem on Saturday night.According to the police, Surendra (31), a rowdy-sheeter, caused a public nuisance in the locality of retired ASI Nageswara Rao (61) in an inebriated condition.

Rao intervened and forcibly sent Surendra from that place. After one hour, Surendra returned, knocked on the door of Rao’s house and started abusing him. When Rao came out, the rowdy-sheeter indiscriminately hit him on his head with a stick. Rao collapsed and died instantaneously. A woman was also injured in the attack. After committing the murder, Surendra fled the scene. Ipurupalem police registered a case.