Secretariat, panels formed for creating new districts in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Expediting the process of restructuring of districts, the State government has decided to establish a separate Secretariat, four sub-committees and district-level committees to assist the State Level Committee (SLC) headed by Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney in preparing a road map for carving out the new districts.

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had earlier decided to carve out 25-26 districts out of the existing 13, with each Parliamentary constituency as a district. For this, the SLC has been constituted recently to study various aspects related to creation of 25/26 districts in the State and undertake appropriate measures to optimally utilise the existing resources.

The government on Saturday issued a GO establishing Secretariat, four sub-committees and district level committees. “Creation of new districts is a substantive exercise involving assessment and analysis of geographical boundaries and spatial data; GSDP and other various economic indicators at the district and mandal levels; plan for redeployment of human resources at various territorial and functional levels; assets and physical infrastructure currently available, and others.

This exercise will entail close coordination with multiple secretariat departments, HoDs and district-level offices for data collection, analysis, reporting, documentation and presentation. In view the importance and magnitude of the task, the government has decided to establish the following to assist the SLC in achieving its mandate,’’ the GO said. The secretariat will assist the SLC and the sub-committees while the four sub-committees will assist the SLC, and the district level committees will assist the SLC, sub-committees and the secretariat.