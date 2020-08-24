Temple land issue to be solved soon

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said the Simhachalam ‘Pancha Gramalu’ issue will be resolved soon. Speaking to mediapersons after visiting Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam on Sunday, he said the State government is keen on resolving the land issue at the earliest.

As per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he, along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, will hold discussions with Sri Sarada Peetham head Swaroopanandendra Saraswati Swamy to find an amicable solution. He expressed confidence that the vexatious issue will be resolved soon with the guidance of the seer.

Earlier in the day, new Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha called on the Tourism Minister at his residence at Seethammadhara.