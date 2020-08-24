Visakhapatnam coronavirus count breaches 30,000-mark

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 30,000-mark in Covid count on Sunday. As many as 991 cases were reported in 48 hours, pushing the total to 30,216. Eleven more persons died, taking the toll in the district to 213. As many as 1,201 people were discharged from Covid hospitals in the district on Saturday and Sunday after their recovery. In the last eight days, 5,425 people recovered from coronavirus.

At present, there are 5,042 active cases in the district, while the total number of recoveries stood at 24,961, said Dr PV Sudhakar, Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. There are 907 clusters, including 141 very active, 81 active and 514 dormant. The total number of denotified clusters in the district till now is 171.

Agency areas in the district witnessed a spike in corona cases. Seventeen fresh cases were reported in Paderu division on Sunday, taking the total to 685. Of the total, 328 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. The number of active cases in the division stood at 357. Covid tests were conducted for the staff of a Primary Health Centre at U Chedipalem in Koyyuru mandal after an employee tested positive four days ago. All the 11 PHC staff tested negative.