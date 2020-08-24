STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam coronavirus count breaches 30,000-mark

Number of active cases stand at 5,042; toll increases to 213

Published: 24th August 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Flouting social distancing norm, people in large numbers throng fishing harbour in Vizag on Sunday.

Flouting social distancing norm, people in large numbers throng fishing harbour in Vizag on Sunday. (Photo | EPS/G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The district breached the 30,000-mark in Covid count on Sunday. As many as 991 cases were reported in 48 hours, pushing the total to 30,216. Eleven more persons died, taking the toll in the district to 213. As many as 1,201 people were discharged from Covid hospitals in the district on Saturday and Sunday after their recovery. In the last eight days, 5,425 people recovered from coronavirus.

At present, there are 5,042 active cases in the district, while the total number of recoveries stood at 24,961, said Dr PV Sudhakar,  Covid-19 Special Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam. There are 907 clusters, including 141 very active, 81 active and 514 dormant. The total number of denotified clusters in the district till now is 171.

Agency areas in the district witnessed a spike in corona cases. Seventeen fresh cases were reported in Paderu division on Sunday, taking the total to 685. Of the total, 328 patients were discharged from hospitals after their recovery. The number of active cases in the division stood at 357. Covid tests were conducted for the staff of a Primary Health Centre at U Chedipalem in Koyyuru mandal after an employee tested positive four days ago. All the 11 PHC staff tested negative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Visakhapatnam COVID 19 cases coronavirus
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Vaccine will be launched only after trials show positive results: Serum Institute
The MediCAB
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
COVID-19: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Image for representational purpose
Huge withdrawals, cash transfers now under I-T scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
Throwback: How Sushant Singh Rajput became MS Dhoni
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Covid19 Vaccine: Bharat Biotech gets nod for Covaxin clinical trials through skin
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp