WATCH | Medical staff dance with infectees at Covid centre in Andhra Pradesh

It is important to make corona infectees overcome the stress, which helps them recover from the virus speedily.

Published: 24th August 2020

A video of the medical staff dancing with Covid patients went viral on social media on Saturday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Medical staff of Paderu came up with a novel way to bust the stress among the people who tested positive for Covid-19. They danced with the patients at the Covid care centre at the Youth Welfare Centre in Paderu to develop a positive attitude among the latter. A video of the medical staff dancing with Covid patients went viral on social media on Saturday. The staff and Covid-19 patients danced enthusiastically to the popular film songs, which created a friendly atmosphere enhancing the confidence levels of those at the care centre.It is important to make corona infectees overcome the stress, which helps them recover from the virus speedily.

