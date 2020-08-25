After man’s death in Andhra Pradesh, wife, two daughters attempt suicide

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tragedy struck a family at Prakasaraopeta here on Sunday evening when a 35-year-old woman and her two daughters attempted suicide after her husband died of Covid-19. Both the daughters aged around 19 and 13 are said to be out of danger, while the mother is undergoing treatment at King George Hospital.

According to MR Peta police station SHO Somasekhar, the woman’s husband (45), who was running a small business, died of Covid-19 on Sunday morning.

After hearing the news, the woman along with her two daughters attempted suicide by drinking sanitizer.

All three were admitted to KGH. While the daughters are out of danger, the mother is undergoing treatment, Somasekhar said.

Suicide Helpline:

OneLife: 78930-78930,

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000