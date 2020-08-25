Andhra Education Minister pats best teacher award winner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Monday congratulated A Madhubabu, an English teacher at Kasibugga ZPHS, on getting selected for the National Best Teacher Award from Andhra Pradesh.

He said the CM’s decision to introduce English medium in government schools was welcomed by the parents.

The government is planning to give special encouragement to teachers for teaching English in the coming days and to make government schools compete with private institutions in terms of educational standards, he said.