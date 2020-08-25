Andhra Pradesh: CID registers 526 cyberbullying sheets to check fake news 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: CID chief PV Sunil Kumar said as many as 526 cyberbullying sheets have been registered based on complaints lodged by the victims through the AP CID 4S 4U web portal. Addressing the media here on Monday, he said the CID launched WhatsApp helpline to enable people to report cyberbullying and verify if any news is fake or fact. “Without verifying the news reports and posts on social media, public are sharing them, which is landing them in trouble.

Hence, we launched the WhatsApp helpline to bring any unverified news reports to our notice. We do fact checking and initiate action against those who intentionally posted fake news on social media platforms to create disturbances. One can lodge a complaint with us through http://4s4u.appolice.gov.in or Cybermitra helpline 9121211110. The cyberbullying sheets will help us take action if the accused commits similar offence again,” Sunil Kumar explained.

The CID chief expressed concern over huge viewership for entertainment channels and less attention to education and social awareness programmes like sessions on women’s safety on social media and lectures of eminent personalities on YouTube. “For the first time, such an initiative is taken by AP Police. In 130 days after 4S launch, we have received a total of 24,034 messages. We got 79,300 subscribers and participation of 1,41,236 viewers in webinars,” he said. Sunil Kumar warned youth against getting addicted to use of mobile phones as cyber criminals are coming up with innovative techniques to cheat people.

Referring to crimes against women in NCRB 2018, CID SP GR Radhika said the use of online dating apps increased during lockdown. Though about 50 per cent of women experienced online harassment, only 30.2 per cent of them approached police, she said.CID Additional SP KGV Saritha said women and children should not hesitate to approach police if they face any threats from cyber criminals.