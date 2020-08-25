STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 recoveries cross 25,000-mark in Visakhapatnam

6,353 people discharged from hospitals in last eight days; active cases stand at 5,174.

Workers dispose of medical waste from a Covid hospital in Tirupati | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Spike in Covid-19 cases continued on Monday as 911 cases were reported, pushing the total to 31,217. District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the officials to increase the number of Covid-19 tests to 6,000, including 4,000 in the city and 2,000 in rural areas.

As many as 87 very active clusters have been reclassified as active clusters. Seven more persons died during the same period and with this the total number of persons died in the district till now went up to 220.

On the brighter side, total persons recovered from the virus crossed 25,000. As many as 928 persons were discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Friday. In the last eight days, 6,353 persons were discharged from hospitals.

There are now 5,174 active cases against  5,042 cases in the district on Sunday and 25,733 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment till now, according to Covid-19 special officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Monday. 

Total clusters denotified in the district till now were 171. There are now 909 clusters, including 54 very active clusters, 109 active clusters and 575 dormant clusters.

Addressing a review meeting with Covid-19 care officials, the Collector said 80 per cent of the cases reported between August 16 and 22 were from the city, while 20 per cent of cases were reported from rural areas. Similarly, 66 per cent of mortality cases were reported from urban areas whereas 34 per cent were from rural areas. 

He said more tests should be conducted in containment zones and the number should be increased from PHC level. He said two doctors should be appointed for PHCs in all wards.

He said mapping of positive cases, primary and secondary contacts and those in home isolation should be done. He said oxygen supply should be ensured for all hospitals in the next 48 hours.

