Daily recoveries beat new COVID-19 infections again in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh registered more recoveries than new Covid-19 cases on Monday. While it saw a spike of 8,601 new infections, overall recoveries rose by 8,741 to reach 2.68 lakh in the 24 hours ending Monday 9 am. According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, 54,463 samples were tested in a day.

District-wise, East Godavari recorded most new cases of 1,441, pushing its tally to 50,686; Anantapur (933), Nellore (965) and Visakhapatnam (911) followed.

The surge took the total number of cases in four more districts — Chittoor, Guntur, Viskahapatnam and West Godavari — past the 30,000-mark.Meanwhile, the death of 86 more patients took the Covid toll to 3,368. Guntur, with another nine casualties, has reported most Covid deaths (340), followed by Kurnool (337), Chittoor (336) and East Godavari (335).

Of the 86 deaths, 10 each were recorded in Nellore and Prakasam districts, nine each in East Godavari and Guntur, eight each in Chittoor and Kadapa, seven each in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, six in Anantapur, five in Krishna, four in Vizianagaram, two in Kurnool and one in West Godavari district.With the recovery rate improving over the past few days, active cases in the state remained steady at 89,516. Krishna district has the least number of active cases (2,024), and East Godavari has the highest (32,811).

oxygen support for All 250 beds at Bhagyanagar care centre

Ongole: All 250 beds at the Covid care centre in Bhagyanagar, Ongole will be equipped with oxygen cylinders. On the instructions of the district collector, officials had purchased 100 cylinders for distribution of five each to 11 care centres. As such, every care centre will have at least 10 oxygen supported beds. The remaining 45 cylinders will be given to the RIMS-Ongole.

“As we are facing problems in getting oxygen supply from Chennai every day, more oxygen cylinders will definitely ease our burden,” Dr D Sree Ramulu, superintendent, said. Meanwhile, the administration said it will rope in all Asha and Anganwadi workers, ANMs and field-level health staff to boost its containment strategy. “Ganugapalem, Islampet, Mangamur Donka and Balaji Nagar areas are the areas where Covid is spreading faster,” collector Pola Bhaskar said.