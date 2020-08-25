Ex-IGP files implead plea in Andhra HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Retired Inspector General of Police Sunder Kumar Das on Monday filed a petition in the High Court seeking the court’s permission to implead him in the case related to the petitions filed against the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 and CRDA Repeal Act.

In the implead petition, Das maintained that the decision of the government to have legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool has the support of the people.

Meanwhile, the AP High Court on Monday asked the State government to file a counter to the PIL filed by a social worker from Guntur district, T Suresh Babu, stating that it had diverted the funds given by the Centre for wildlife protection.