STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Just 1 per cent COVID-19 infectees in Krishna, Anantapur had symptoms

The survey report said people in urban areas were more exposed to the virus.

Published: 25th August 2020 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The results of sero surveillance — which estimates the presence of antibodies against an infectious disease and measures a population’s immunity to the infection — in Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore districts are out.

It took into consideration parameters such as overall sero-prevalence, the prevalence of antibodies, containment zones, gender, urban-rural localities, symptoms, and high-risk populations.

While Krishna district recorded the highest percentage of people exposed to coronavirus (20.7%), Nellore recorded the lowest, as only 8.3% of people had antibodies. Anantapur stood second, with 17.4% of people exposed, followed by East Godavari, with 13%.

The survey also revealed that only a small percentage of people who contracted the virus were symptomatic, which means most people got infected and recovered without even realizing it.

Krishna and Anantapur districts reported over 99% population in the asymptomatic category, while in Nellore it was about 96%, and in East Godavari 93%.

All four districts had about an equal number of males and females getting infected. In Krishna and East Godavari districts, more women than men contracted the virus, and the trend was the opposite in the other two districts.

The survey report said people in urban areas were more exposed to the virus. In Krishna and Anantapur, the percentage of people from urban areas who contracted the virus was more than double that of those from rural areas. In East Godavari, the difference was a little less than double, while in Nellore, the number of people who were infected in urban areas was almost three times the number of people infected in rural areas.

20.7% of people exposed to Covid in Krishna

The findings revealed a vast difference between the number of people infected in containment and non-containment zones in Krishna district, but this was not the case in Anantapur and East Godavari districts.

In Nellore, the number of people affected in containment zones was nearly twice that of those affected in non-containment zones.

This apart, 22.3 per cent of the high-risk population contracted the virus in Krishna district, followed by 11.7 per cent in East Godavari and 10.9 and 10.7 per cent in Nellore and Anantapur, according to the survey.

“The reason so many asymptomatic people tested positive and had antibodies shows that the method of testing, tracing and treating is correct. The outcome was almost the same as what we expected. We may soon carry out another phase of sero surveillance,” health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar told TNIE.

How the survey was conducted

A total of 15,000 samples (3,750 from each of the four districts) were collected two weeks ago. Of the 3,750 samples, 3,000 were from the general public and 750 were from high-risk zones. Of the 3,000, 2,400 were from containment zones and 600 from non-containment zones. 70% of samples collected were from rural areas and 30% from urban. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh Anantapur
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp