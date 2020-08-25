Just 1 per cent COVID-19 infectees in Krishna, Anantapur had symptoms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The results of sero surveillance — which estimates the presence of antibodies against an infectious disease and measures a population’s immunity to the infection — in Anantapur, East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore districts are out.

It took into consideration parameters such as overall sero-prevalence, the prevalence of antibodies, containment zones, gender, urban-rural localities, symptoms, and high-risk populations.

While Krishna district recorded the highest percentage of people exposed to coronavirus (20.7%), Nellore recorded the lowest, as only 8.3% of people had antibodies. Anantapur stood second, with 17.4% of people exposed, followed by East Godavari, with 13%.

The survey also revealed that only a small percentage of people who contracted the virus were symptomatic, which means most people got infected and recovered without even realizing it.

Krishna and Anantapur districts reported over 99% population in the asymptomatic category, while in Nellore it was about 96%, and in East Godavari 93%.

All four districts had about an equal number of males and females getting infected. In Krishna and East Godavari districts, more women than men contracted the virus, and the trend was the opposite in the other two districts.

The survey report said people in urban areas were more exposed to the virus. In Krishna and Anantapur, the percentage of people from urban areas who contracted the virus was more than double that of those from rural areas. In East Godavari, the difference was a little less than double, while in Nellore, the number of people who were infected in urban areas was almost three times the number of people infected in rural areas.

20.7% of people exposed to Covid in Krishna

The findings revealed a vast difference between the number of people infected in containment and non-containment zones in Krishna district, but this was not the case in Anantapur and East Godavari districts.

In Nellore, the number of people affected in containment zones was nearly twice that of those affected in non-containment zones.

This apart, 22.3 per cent of the high-risk population contracted the virus in Krishna district, followed by 11.7 per cent in East Godavari and 10.9 and 10.7 per cent in Nellore and Anantapur, according to the survey.

“The reason so many asymptomatic people tested positive and had antibodies shows that the method of testing, tracing and treating is correct. The outcome was almost the same as what we expected. We may soon carry out another phase of sero surveillance,” health commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar told TNIE.

How the survey was conducted

A total of 15,000 samples (3,750 from each of the four districts) were collected two weeks ago. Of the 3,750 samples, 3,000 were from the general public and 750 were from high-risk zones. Of the 3,000, 2,400 were from containment zones and 600 from non-containment zones. 70% of samples collected were from rural areas and 30% from urban.