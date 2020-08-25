STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna, Godavari floods recede as inflows fall 

Flood fury in both Godavar and Krishna rivers in the state is abating with a falling trend of inflows from the upstream of both the rivers. 

Published: 25th August 2020 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

A temple on the banks of the Krishna inundated after flood water released downstream Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada on Monday. The discharge rate from the barrage is likely to come down in the coming

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Flood fury in both Godavar and Krishna rivers in the state is abating with a falling trend of inflows from the upstream of both the rivers. Irrigation officials at Sri Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram withdrew the second flood warning on Monday morning with flood discharge from the barrage coming down to 13 lakh cusecs and they expect further decrease by Tuesday. 

Though the inflows into Prakasam barrage on Krishna river in Vijayawada are decreasing, officials decided to continue the alert in the low -lying areas downstream of the barrage.  People are not being allowed to venture into the river at any of its bathing ghats. 

According to officials, at 7 pm on Monday, the inflows at the barrage stood at 2.26 lakh cusecs, while the flood discharge downstream the barrage was 1.81 lakh cusecs.  At Srisailam project on Krishna river, the inflows decreased to 1.24 lakh cusecs and subsequently outflows decreased to 1.23 lakh cusecs. At 8 pm, only two gates of the spillway were opened to 10 feet height and water was being released at the discharge rate of 55,140 cusecs. Water for power generation is being released at a discharge rate of 31,341 cusecs and water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator is being released at a discharge rate of 35,000 cusecs.

With decreasing inflows, flood discharge from both Nagarjuna Sagar project and Pulichintala Project in the Krishna river is also decreasing gradually. The flood discharge from Somasila project and other projects is also decreasing.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Floods Andhra rainfall
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp