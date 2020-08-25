Krishna, Godavari floods recede as inflows fall 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Flood fury in both Godavar and Krishna rivers in the state is abating with a falling trend of inflows from the upstream of both the rivers. Irrigation officials at Sri Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram withdrew the second flood warning on Monday morning with flood discharge from the barrage coming down to 13 lakh cusecs and they expect further decrease by Tuesday.

Though the inflows into Prakasam barrage on Krishna river in Vijayawada are decreasing, officials decided to continue the alert in the low -lying areas downstream of the barrage. People are not being allowed to venture into the river at any of its bathing ghats.

According to officials, at 7 pm on Monday, the inflows at the barrage stood at 2.26 lakh cusecs, while the flood discharge downstream the barrage was 1.81 lakh cusecs. At Srisailam project on Krishna river, the inflows decreased to 1.24 lakh cusecs and subsequently outflows decreased to 1.23 lakh cusecs. At 8 pm, only two gates of the spillway were opened to 10 feet height and water was being released at the discharge rate of 55,140 cusecs. Water for power generation is being released at a discharge rate of 31,341 cusecs and water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator is being released at a discharge rate of 35,000 cusecs.

With decreasing inflows, flood discharge from both Nagarjuna Sagar project and Pulichintala Project in the Krishna river is also decreasing gradually. The flood discharge from Somasila project and other projects is also decreasing.

