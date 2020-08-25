STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ponduru, Vetapalem SIs placed under suspension

A Sub-Inspector in Srikakulam and another SI in Prakasam district faced disciplinary action for their ‘failure’ to discharge duties properly.  

SRIKAKULAM/ONGOLE: A Sub-Inspector in Srikakulam and another SI in Prakasam district faced disciplinary action for their ‘failure’ to discharge duties properly.  Following an allegation against Ponduru SI K Rama Krishna that he blackmailed a woman, who was caught with liquor bottles in a raid on Saturday, district SP Amit Bardar on Monday suspended him and ordered an inquiry into the matter.

The SP took action against the SI after an audio clip containing discussion between the cop and the accused woman, went viral on social media platforms.

The SI caught the woman for running a belt shop at her house at Rapaka Junction in Ponduru. He seized 18 liquor bottles from her house in the raid. The woman did not complain to the police higher-ups against the SI that he blackmailed her.

However, the SP ordered an inquiry into the matter after the audio clip went viral on social medial platforms to unravel the truth.

Based on the recommendation of Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal, South Coastal Zone Guntur Range IG J Prabhakar Rao issued an order suspending V Ajay Babu, SI of Vetapalem, for ‘intentionally’ registering a murder as a suspicious death case.

The incident took place on March 17 and it came to light on March 19. It was alleged that Ajay Babu tried to hide the facts with an ulterior motive of shielding the accused in the murder.

The post-mortem report revealed that it was not a suspicious death, but a murder. The SP stated that people can inform the police control room through WhatsApp No. 9121102266 if they found any police personnel involved in corruption.

