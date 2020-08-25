STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RTC talks between Andhra, Telangana inconclusive, resumption of services may be delayed

However, the meeting ended inconclusively and officials decided to meet once again next week. 

Published: 25th August 2020 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

RTC buses

RTC buses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Resumption of bus services between AP and Telangana is likely to be delayed as the talks held between the officials of AP and Telangana State Road Transport Corporations reportedly ended inconclusively.

Almost after five months of suspending the bus services between both the States due to COVID-19 pandemic, the officials of APSRTC and TSRTC held a second round of talks for resumption of interstate bus operations at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. 

However, the meeting ended inconclusively and officials decided to meet once again next week. 
The AP team was led by executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy and TSRTC ED Yadagiri, official Purushottam Naik and others were present.

During the meeting, the TSRTC officials have reportedly asked the APSRTC to reduce the number of kilometres operated by its  buses in Telangana. 

At present, the APSRTC is operating around 800 buses covering 1.2 lakh kilometres, of which around 600 buses are operated to Hyderabad alone from Vijayawada, Guntur, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

The APSRTC officials asked the TSRTC officials to implement the interstate agreement entered into between them for the resumption of interstate services at a meeting held at RTC House Vijayawada on June 17.

In the agreement, the AP officials have submitted a proposal to operate 256 bus services to Telangana and resume the remaining in a phased manner. 

However, the TSRTC officials asked the AP officials to enter into a new agreement by reducing the kilometres. The APSRTC officials informed their counterparts that a decision will be taken only after discussing it with the State government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra RTC buses Telangana TRC buses
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp