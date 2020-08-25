RTC talks between Andhra, Telangana inconclusive, resumption of services may be delayed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Resumption of bus services between AP and Telangana is likely to be delayed as the talks held between the officials of AP and Telangana State Road Transport Corporations reportedly ended inconclusively.

Almost after five months of suspending the bus services between both the States due to COVID-19 pandemic, the officials of APSRTC and TSRTC held a second round of talks for resumption of interstate bus operations at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday.

However, the meeting ended inconclusively and officials decided to meet once again next week.

The AP team was led by executive director (operations) KS Brahmananda Reddy and TSRTC ED Yadagiri, official Purushottam Naik and others were present.

During the meeting, the TSRTC officials have reportedly asked the APSRTC to reduce the number of kilometres operated by its buses in Telangana.

At present, the APSRTC is operating around 800 buses covering 1.2 lakh kilometres, of which around 600 buses are operated to Hyderabad alone from Vijayawada, Guntur, Anantapur and Kurnool districts.

The APSRTC officials asked the TSRTC officials to implement the interstate agreement entered into between them for the resumption of interstate services at a meeting held at RTC House Vijayawada on June 17.

In the agreement, the AP officials have submitted a proposal to operate 256 bus services to Telangana and resume the remaining in a phased manner.

However, the TSRTC officials asked the AP officials to enter into a new agreement by reducing the kilometres. The APSRTC officials informed their counterparts that a decision will be taken only after discussing it with the State government.