Stir on Amaravati nothing but Naidu’s hype: YSRC MLA Ambati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu has said the agitation for retaining Amaravati as the sole capital of the State is nothing but a hype created by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and vested interests, who are concerned only about their real estate business. Speaking to the media on Monday, he said there was no agitation in Amaravati, but Naidu was fooling people by claiming in Zoom app sitting in Hyderabad that some 85 people had died in the agitation and that farmers would be losers if Amaravati was not retained as the sole capital of the State. “People in Amaravati know who the agitators are; they are real estate owners backed by Naidu,’’ he said.

There is no agitation in Amaravati as such, he said and added that it was a vicious campaign started by Naidu to help his supporters gain a good price for their land, which was jacked up due to the hype created by Naidu in the name of Amaravati. “Naidu and his benamis had bought hundreds of acres of land in Amaravati, expecting a windfall. Assigned lands belonging to the Dalits were snatched by Naidu and his benamis,’’ he alleged.

An inquiry is being conducted into the whole episode and the accused would be brought to book, the MLA said and added that all the accused in the scam were now agitating for Amaravati just to get away from being arrested. Rambabu said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was bent upon decentralisation of administration.