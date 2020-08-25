TDP launches website to elicit opinion on Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government has done nothing but destruction, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the responsibility to safeguard Amaravati as the sole capital of the State lies on the Centre and all sections of people.Reiterating his demand that the YSRC should seek a fresh mandate on the three-capitals move, Naidu launched a website www.apwithamaravati.com to elicit the opinion of the people.

Apart from ticking yes or no for Amaravati as the sole Capital of the State, the respondents can also leave their testimonials. “As a responsible political party, the TDP was doing this in order to empower the people and give further strength to their voice at a time when their State is facing a huge danger,’’ he asserted.

Stating that the State government cannot override the agreement between the government and the farmers, who gave their lands for the development of the capital city, he accused the government of implementing its politically motivated and evil plans to destroy not just Amaravati capital city, but all regions.Addressing a virtual press conference on Monday, Naidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was going ahead with his destructive strategies.