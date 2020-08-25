STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP launches website to elicit opinion on Amaravati

Apart from ticking yes or no for Amaravati as the sole Capital of the State, the respondents can also leave their testimonials.

Published: 25th August 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Alleging that the YSRC government has done nothing but destruction, TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the responsibility to safeguard Amaravati as the sole capital of the State lies on the Centre and all sections of people.Reiterating his demand that the YSRC should seek a fresh mandate on the three-capitals move, Naidu launched a website www.apwithamaravati.com to elicit the opinion of the people.

Apart from ticking yes or no for Amaravati as the sole Capital of the State, the respondents can also leave their testimonials. “As a responsible political party, the TDP was doing this in order to empower the people and give further strength to their voice at a time when their State is facing a huge danger,’’ he asserted.

Stating that the State government cannot override the agreement between the government and the farmers, who gave their lands for the development of the capital city, he accused the government of implementing its politically motivated and evil plans to destroy not just Amaravati capital city, but all regions.Addressing a virtual press conference on Monday, Naidu alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was going ahead with his destructive strategies. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSRC government TDP Amaravati
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Hari
    Voting will be done by people who don't even reside in the state. If they want to do this
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp