Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh asks board to declare all inter students passed

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh has asked officials of the Board of Intermediate Education to pass all candidates of this year’s Intermediate examinations.

Taking into account the Covid-19 pandemic and several representations and requests by students, parents and public representatives, the minister declared all students who paid the examination fee and got a hall ticket, but failed because of being absent to one or more examinations, as passed by awarding them pass marks in each failed subject.

Also, 66 candidates booked for malpractice were also declared passed. The minister directed the officials to issue passing certificates.

Short marks memos can be downloaded from the board’s website (bie.ap.gov.in) from August 26 2 pm.