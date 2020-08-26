COVID-19 spread not limited to urban areas in Andhra Pradesh: Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the spread of Covid-19 was no longer limited to urban areas, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has underscored the need for strict enforcement of preventive measures suggested by the Centre and state government.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said, “There is a decline in the mortality rate, an increase in the recovery rate. Despite the surging caseload, the situation is under control.”

Pedireddy also emphasised the need for a strong system for community preparedness in villages.