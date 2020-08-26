Decision on school reopening to be taken on September 1: Andhra Education Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said a decision on reopening schools during the unlock-4 phase will be taken on September 1.

The State government had earlier announced that the schools will reopen from September 5. However, the Union Secretary for Health Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday announced that schools will not be allowed to resume operations in the fourth phase of unlock.

“We will follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Once we get instructions from the MHA on August 31, when it will release guidelines for Unlock-4, a decision will be taken,” said principal secretary for education B Rajasekhar.

Meanwhile, Suresh conducted a review meeting on the materials such as fans, blackboards, benches to be supplied under the Nadu-Nedu.

He directed the officials to inquire as to why the materials have not been supplied yet to a few mandals. But it’s the end of August and still several mandals haven’t received the products.

Form teams and conduct inspections at each company,” Suresh directed the officials.