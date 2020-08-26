Jagan Mohan Reddy behaving like Nero during Covid pandemic, alleges N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the ruling YSRC is not giving up its vendetta politics even during the COVID-19 pandemic, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not taking proper measures even as the State is witnessing 10,000 cases and 100 deaths a day due to the virus.

Accusing the Chief Minister of behaving like Emperor Nero by not initiating any effective step to save people’s lives when coronavirus was taking a heavy toll, Naidu felt that the government should not play havoc with the lives of children by reopening schools from September 5.

Addressing an online meeting with senior party leaders on Tuesday, Naidu said the massive spread of the virus in East Godavari district was a cause for concern.

But, the Jagan regime was busy with playing a risky, dangerous ‘3 cards poker game’ with Amaravati capital and with the future of the AP people, he remarked.Naidu called upon the people to express their opinion against the destructive three-capitals plan by giving their responses in the ‘www.apwithamaravati.com’, a website launched by the TDP.

‘Naidu hindering development of Rayalaseema’

Vijayawada: Rayalaseema Karmika Karshaka Samithi president Ch Chandrasekhara Reddy, in an open a letter to Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, lambasted the TDP chief for his efforts to instigate differences between the regions in the name of Amaravati movement, which he said was being promoted for selfish interests.

He demanded to know why Naidu is hindering the equal development of all regions, particularly the Rayalaseema region, though he too hails from the region.