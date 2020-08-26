STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy behaving like Nero during Covid pandemic, alleges N Chandrababu Naidu

Addressing an online meeting with senior party leaders on Tuesday, Naidu said the massive spread of the virus in East Godavari district was a cause for concern.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the ruling YSRC is not giving up its vendetta politics even during the COVID-19 pandemic, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not taking proper measures even as the State is witnessing 10,000 cases and 100 deaths a day due to the virus. 

Accusing the Chief Minister of behaving like Emperor Nero by not initiating any effective step to save people’s lives when coronavirus was taking a heavy toll, Naidu felt that the government should not play havoc with the lives of children by reopening schools from September 5.

Addressing an online meeting with senior party leaders on Tuesday, Naidu said the massive spread of the virus in East Godavari district was a cause for concern.

But, the Jagan regime was busy with playing a risky, dangerous ‘3 cards poker game’ with Amaravati capital and with the future of the AP people, he remarked.Naidu called upon the people to express their opinion against the destructive three-capitals plan by giving their responses in the ‘www.apwithamaravati.com’, a website launched by the TDP. 

‘Naidu hindering development of Rayalaseema’   

Vijayawada: Rayalaseema Karmika Karshaka Samithi president Ch Chandrasekhara Reddy, in an open a letter to Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday, lambasted the TDP chief for his efforts to instigate differences between the regions in the name of Amaravati movement, which he said was being promoted for selfish interests.

He demanded to know why Naidu is hindering the equal development of all regions, particularly the Rayalaseema region, though he too hails from the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu COVID 19
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp