STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan Mohan Reddy warns of action against overcharging private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

Asks officials to allow only those hospitals which implement safety norms to operate; mandal level panel to inspect pvt, govt hospitals 

Published: 26th August 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday warned of stringent action against those hospitals charging more than what was stipulated by the State government for Covid-19 treatment. 

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation, flood situation and housing for poor with district collectors and senior officials during the weekly Spandana review meeting via video conference, the Chief Minister said efforts should be made to look after the Covid-19 patients on humanitarian grounds and severe action should be taken against the private hospitals charging in excess. 

He asked the district collectors to pay special attention to this matter and constitute mandal-level committees with 3-5 members for inspecting both government and private Covid hospitals to ensure that safety protocols are followed. He also stressed the need for inspecting the fire safety preparedness of the hospitals and asked the officials to allow only those hospitals which implement safety norms to operate.“We are seeing people losing lives for small mistakes. We have to learn lessons from such incidents and ensure they do not recur,” the Chief Minister stressed. 

Expressing happiness over the State standing first in the conduct of Covid-19 tests, he said those in the high-risk category can be saved if Covid-19 patients are identified and treated at the earliest. Officials were directed to expedite the process and see that test results are out in 24 hours.

The CM directed the collectors to focus on Covid-19 hospitals and ensure that beds are provided to patients within half-an-hour. “Let there be no complaints in that regard,” he said. Top priority should be given to 104, 14410 and other call centres where calls are received from patients and the collectors should monitor their functioning regularly. He also asked them to ensure effective functioning of the help desks. 

He made it clear that all the Covid-19 hospitals should be fully equipped with oxygen supply and other facilities for the treatment of patients and accordingly the hospitals should be given ratings. All the hospitals should maintain quality in services and they should also have CC cameras to monitor their day-to-day functioning.Speaking on Aarogyasri, Jagan asked the officials concerned to set up help desks at all the PHCs, CHCs and area hospitals and create Aarogya Mitra posts there to monitor the situation in the centres. Efforts should be made to treat all Aarogyasri patients on humanitarian grounds. In case the hospital concerned doesn’t have the expertise to treat the patient, an ambulance should be provided to take him to the nearest hospital. Aarogya Asara scheme should also be strengthened and implemented earnestly by giving the patient `225 on daily basis or `5,000 at the time of leaving in a month.  

Estimate crop loss before Sept  7  
Taking stock of flood situation in the State, the CM said the floods in Godavari and Krishna rivers have receded. The inflows were less than 10 lakh cusecs. He directed the officials to estimate crop loss before September 7 and provide aid of `2,000 to each family in the flood-affected areas along with 25 kg of rice, two liters of kerosene, one kg of tur dal, one liter of palm oil, one kilo each of onions, potatoes, in addition to the regular ration. “The distribution should be completed by September 7 and at the same time take up repair works of irrigation tanks and other projects, wherever necessary,  on a priority basis,” he instructed the officials. 

House sites distribution
The CM said house sites worth `22,000 crore will be registered in the name of 30 lakh women from weaker sections soon, subject to a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court. Jagan directed officials concerned to complete the process related to layouts, markings and lottery to select beneficiaries. He asked them to focus on the layouts which are not done properly and plant saplings.

On MGNGREGS, the Chief Minister said the material component expenditure should be `10 crore per week in every district.  The construction of buildings for village/ward  secretariats should be completed by March 2021. Prepare an action plan for strengthening  55,000 Anganwadi under Nadu-Nedu in one week; he said. The CM also reviewed implementation of Nadu-Nedu, YSR Cheyutha and e-cropping along with arrangements being made for the launch of Sampoorna Poshana and Plus on September 1, Vidya Kanuka on September 5 and YSR Asara on September 11.

Covid treatment  

  • Constitute a mandal-level panels with 3-5 members for inspecting both govt and private Covid hospitals to ensure that safety protocols are followed 

  • Check fire safety preparedness of Covid hospitals 

  • Covid-19 hospitals should be fully equipped with oxygen supply and other facilities and accordingly the hospitals should be given ratings 

  • Ensure that beds are provided to patients within half-an-hour

  • Set up help desks at all the PHCs, CHCs and area hospitals 

  • Create Aarogya Mitra posts to monitor the hospitals 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Andhra Pradesh covid hospitals Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp