Jagan Mohan Reddy warns of action against overcharging private hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday warned of stringent action against those hospitals charging more than what was stipulated by the State government for Covid-19 treatment.

Reviewing the Covid-19 situation, flood situation and housing for poor with district collectors and senior officials during the weekly Spandana review meeting via video conference, the Chief Minister said efforts should be made to look after the Covid-19 patients on humanitarian grounds and severe action should be taken against the private hospitals charging in excess.

He asked the district collectors to pay special attention to this matter and constitute mandal-level committees with 3-5 members for inspecting both government and private Covid hospitals to ensure that safety protocols are followed. He also stressed the need for inspecting the fire safety preparedness of the hospitals and asked the officials to allow only those hospitals which implement safety norms to operate.“We are seeing people losing lives for small mistakes. We have to learn lessons from such incidents and ensure they do not recur,” the Chief Minister stressed.

Expressing happiness over the State standing first in the conduct of Covid-19 tests, he said those in the high-risk category can be saved if Covid-19 patients are identified and treated at the earliest. Officials were directed to expedite the process and see that test results are out in 24 hours.

The CM directed the collectors to focus on Covid-19 hospitals and ensure that beds are provided to patients within half-an-hour. “Let there be no complaints in that regard,” he said. Top priority should be given to 104, 14410 and other call centres where calls are received from patients and the collectors should monitor their functioning regularly. He also asked them to ensure effective functioning of the help desks.

He made it clear that all the Covid-19 hospitals should be fully equipped with oxygen supply and other facilities for the treatment of patients and accordingly the hospitals should be given ratings. All the hospitals should maintain quality in services and they should also have CC cameras to monitor their day-to-day functioning.Speaking on Aarogyasri, Jagan asked the officials concerned to set up help desks at all the PHCs, CHCs and area hospitals and create Aarogya Mitra posts there to monitor the situation in the centres. Efforts should be made to treat all Aarogyasri patients on humanitarian grounds. In case the hospital concerned doesn’t have the expertise to treat the patient, an ambulance should be provided to take him to the nearest hospital. Aarogya Asara scheme should also be strengthened and implemented earnestly by giving the patient `225 on daily basis or `5,000 at the time of leaving in a month.

Estimate crop loss before Sept 7

Taking stock of flood situation in the State, the CM said the floods in Godavari and Krishna rivers have receded. The inflows were less than 10 lakh cusecs. He directed the officials to estimate crop loss before September 7 and provide aid of `2,000 to each family in the flood-affected areas along with 25 kg of rice, two liters of kerosene, one kg of tur dal, one liter of palm oil, one kilo each of onions, potatoes, in addition to the regular ration. “The distribution should be completed by September 7 and at the same time take up repair works of irrigation tanks and other projects, wherever necessary, on a priority basis,” he instructed the officials.

House sites distribution

The CM said house sites worth `22,000 crore will be registered in the name of 30 lakh women from weaker sections soon, subject to a favourable verdict from the Supreme Court. Jagan directed officials concerned to complete the process related to layouts, markings and lottery to select beneficiaries. He asked them to focus on the layouts which are not done properly and plant saplings.

On MGNGREGS, the Chief Minister said the material component expenditure should be `10 crore per week in every district. The construction of buildings for village/ward secretariats should be completed by March 2021. Prepare an action plan for strengthening 55,000 Anganwadi under Nadu-Nedu in one week; he said. The CM also reviewed implementation of Nadu-Nedu, YSR Cheyutha and e-cropping along with arrangements being made for the launch of Sampoorna Poshana and Plus on September 1, Vidya Kanuka on September 5 and YSR Asara on September 11.

Covid treatment