STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Regardless of who you are, excesses against Dalits won’t be tolerated: Andhra CM Jagan warns cops

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said police officials, irrespective of their stature, will be held accountable for their mistakes.

Published: 26th August 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Caste

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state government will not tolerate any excesses by the police against Dalits. His remarks came after a series of incidents in which Dalits were mistreated by the police; and in one such case a youngster in Prakasam district lost his life.
“For the first time, our government is even arresting policemen who assault or mistreat Dalits,” Jagan asserted.

Addressing Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) during the Spandana review through video-conferencing, the Chief Minister said police officials, irrespective of their stature, will be held accountable for their mistakes.“Even if it was an SI, CI or others, we investigated cases in a transparent manner and took action by booking them under the SC, ST Atrocities Act. Such action was taken in four-five incidents,” Jagan said.

He added that these measures are intended to bring about a change in society, and asked the officials to act as though the victims were their relatives.Jagan further said the entire system should be changed, and even relatives of senior officials should not be spared in cases of atrocities against people from weaker sections of society. He recalled the tonsure case, and said immediate action was taken.

He added that all policemen should be given orientation classes and sensitised to handle such situations. “SPs should orient their men. Though it is difficult, the Home Minister, DGP and Additional DG are taking immediate action in such cases to change attitudes in society,” he said, and stressed the need for the police to adopt a humane approach.  

No one above law, no room for graft: CM

Pointing out that the Home Minister is a Dalit and the DGP an ST, Jagan said the administration is responsible for the protection of backward classes, and stressed the need for a qualitative change in people’s attitude.He said a special department has been created to deal with the illegal manufacture of liquor and the sand mafia. 

“Let there be no wrongdoing and no political intervention. Be it ministers, MLAs or political leaders, no one is above the law and there is no room for corruption,” he said.Deputy CM (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and others were present at the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy Dalits Dalit violence
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp