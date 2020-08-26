Regardless of who you are, excesses against Dalits won’t be tolerated: Andhra CM Jagan warns cops

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the state government will not tolerate any excesses by the police against Dalits. His remarks came after a series of incidents in which Dalits were mistreated by the police; and in one such case a youngster in Prakasam district lost his life.

“For the first time, our government is even arresting policemen who assault or mistreat Dalits,” Jagan asserted.

Addressing Collectors and Superintendents of Police (SPs) during the Spandana review through video-conferencing, the Chief Minister said police officials, irrespective of their stature, will be held accountable for their mistakes.“Even if it was an SI, CI or others, we investigated cases in a transparent manner and took action by booking them under the SC, ST Atrocities Act. Such action was taken in four-five incidents,” Jagan said.

He added that these measures are intended to bring about a change in society, and asked the officials to act as though the victims were their relatives.Jagan further said the entire system should be changed, and even relatives of senior officials should not be spared in cases of atrocities against people from weaker sections of society. He recalled the tonsure case, and said immediate action was taken.

He added that all policemen should be given orientation classes and sensitised to handle such situations. “SPs should orient their men. Though it is difficult, the Home Minister, DGP and Additional DG are taking immediate action in such cases to change attitudes in society,” he said, and stressed the need for the police to adopt a humane approach.

No one above law, no room for graft: CM

Pointing out that the Home Minister is a Dalit and the DGP an ST, Jagan said the administration is responsible for the protection of backward classes, and stressed the need for a qualitative change in people’s attitude.He said a special department has been created to deal with the illegal manufacture of liquor and the sand mafia.

“Let there be no wrongdoing and no political intervention. Be it ministers, MLAs or political leaders, no one is above the law and there is no room for corruption,” he said.Deputy CM (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and others were present at the meeting.