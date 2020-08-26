Visakhapatnam reports 756 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 31,973

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: There is no let-up in Covid-19 cases in the district as 756 cases were reported on Tuesday, pushing the total to 31,973. Six more persons died of virus, taking the toll to 226.

As many as 711 persons were discharged from various Covid-19 hospitals in the district on Tuesday. In the last nine days, 7,064 people were discharged from hospitals.

There are now 5,303 active cases as against 5,174 cases in the district on Monday and 26,444 persons were discharged from hospitals after treatment till now, according to special officer for Covid-19 for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts PV Sudhakar in a statement here on Tuesday.

As many as 13 new very active clusters were notified on Tuesday. Total clusters denotified in the district till now were 171.

There are now 909 clusters, including 67 very active clusters, 95 active clusters and 576 dormant clusters. Meanwhile, 15,000 rapid antigen test kits will be coming to the district, according to communication received from the State medical and health department.

There are 15,000 rapid antigen test kits available in the district and 3,000 to 4,000 Covid-19 tests are being conducted daily in the district. More rapid antigen kits were sought to increase the tests.

Till now, 65,000 tests were conducted in the district with rapid antigen test kits and of them, 15,000 tested positive. There has been delay in RT-PCR test results. Though there are five RT-PCR units in the city, only 1,000 tests were being done.

