Woman delivers baby in ambulance in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A pregnant woman delivered a baby girl in the 108 ambulance while she was being shifted to hospital on Tuesday.

According to 108 ambulance emergency medical technician Y Kameswari, they rushed to Munaganapalli village in Denkada mandal around 5:30 am after receiving a phone call from the family members of M Nirmala.

While being shifted to hospital, she went into labour and the ambulance staff performed the delivery.

Later, she was admitted to Gosha Hospital in Vizianagaram.

Both the mother and the newborn are doing well.

The woman’s family members lauded the services of Kameswari, ambulance pilot Koteswara Rao and trainee emergency medical technician Ravi.