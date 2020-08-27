24 evacuated after minor fire at Andhra govt hospital

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A minor fire broke out at the infectious disease ward of the government general hospital here late Tuesday night, due to short-circuit. Initially, an electric switchboard caught fire and thick smoke started billowing out of the room.

Hospital authorities immediately informed fire personnel and shifted the 24 coronavirus patients from the ward to the surgical and orthopaedic wings. There was no loss of human life and property, except for some records and furniture. The officials shifted ventilators and oxygen cylinders to other rooms. They shut down the power supply soon after.

On learning about the incident, MP Talari Rangaiah, MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Superintendent of Police Satya Yesu Babu, Assistant Collector Surya and hospital superintendent Rama Swamy Naik visited the hospital and took stock of the situation. The collector directed the superintendent to take steps to replace old wiring and ensure that oxygen pipelines are away from the switchboards.