Agency formed in Andhra for setting up ‘Bulk Drug Park’

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday accorded approval for setting up a ‘Bulk Drug Park’ in a minimum area of 2,000 acres.

The government authorised the APIIC Ltd for preparation and submission of application to the Centre on behalf of Government of Andhra Pradesh for setting up of Bulk Drugs Park under Bulk Drug Parks (BDPs) scheme of Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Government of India.

Accordingly, the state government constituted the State Implementation Agency (SIA). The SIA was established as a 100 per cent subsidiary of the APIIC (as per GoI policy, a minimum 51 per cent stake in the SIA needs to be maintained by the State government). Special Chief Secretary, Industry & Commerce, is the chairman of the implementing agency.