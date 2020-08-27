Andhra man found dead at grave of daughter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, a businessman who reportedly went into depression, after his daughter’s death, was found dead near the latter’s grave in Machilipatnam. Though the incident took place on Tuesday evening, it came to light on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lakkoju Giribabu (52) and the cause of his death is yet to be ascertained.

According to Machilipatnam police, Giribabu used to run an imitation jewellery shop in the town. He is survived by one daughter and two wives.

He reportedly went into depression after his pregnant daughter Renuka Devi died of ill-health two months ago and used to visit her grave often.

He went missing on Tuesday. “Giribabu might have died of cardiac arrest,” the police said. A case of suspicious death has been registered and the investigation is on.

