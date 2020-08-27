Farmers from various Amaravati villages stage protest for release of annuity

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers from various capital villages staged a protest in front of the CRDA office in the city on Wednesday. The protesting farmers demanded that the CRDA release the annuity immediately which has been pending for the last three months.

Hundreds of farmers, including women, from Venkatapalem, Thullur, Mandadam, Uddandarayunipalem, and other villages took out a rally from their respective villages to Prakasam Barrage and marched towards the CRDA office.

Raising slogans against the government and CRDA for failing to pay dues, farmers alleged that the YSRC government has no concern towards farmers and failed to complete projects for which thousands of farmers had given their lands.

Due to the protest, traffic came to a standstill at Prakasam Barrage and other main junctions in the city.

Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by taking a few farmers into custody. They were released in the evening.

