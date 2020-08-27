Government nod for execution of four lift schemes in Kadapa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The water resources department has given administrative sanction for investigation, design, and execution of four projects in Kadapa irrigation circle at an estimated cost of Rs 10,310.56 crore, aimed to serve various districts of Rayalaseema region, especially Kadapa.

The projects include construction of lifts to lift water from Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) to Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS), up-gradation of Gandikota - CBR lifts and Gandikota to Paidipalem lifts, construction of lifts from CBR to Yerraballi tank and Yerraballi tank to Giddangivaripalli reservoir, and lining for additional Gandikota tunnel.

According to multiple orders (RT 441, 442, 443, 444) by special chief secretary (water resources) on Wednesday, approval has been given for the construction of lifts to link GNSS and HNSS at an estimated to cost `5,036 crore, while up-gradation of Gandikota-CBR lift and Gandikota-Paidipalem lifts is estimated to cost `3,556.76 crore.