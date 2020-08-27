Take action on Andhra ration dealers’ representation: HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to take necessary action on the representation to be submitted by the AP Ration Shop Dealers Welfare Association on the problems being faced by them, in three weeks. The court also asked the petitioners to again submit a representation to the government within a week.

AP Ration Shop Dealers Welfare Association general secretary M Girija Rao filed a PIL stating that the government is not acting on their representations seeking insurance cover to the dealers as they may contract Covid-19 while extending their services.

He also sought health cards and payment of pending commissions to them.

Counsel on behalf of the State government informed the court that the government had responded to the representations given by the petitioner and steps are being taken to fulfill some of the demands of the association. Justice DVSS Somayajulu asked the petitioner to submit a representation once again to the government within a week and asked the government to take necessary action within three weeks.