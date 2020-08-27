Mines department told to file report on ‘illegal mining’ in Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday asked the mines department to file a report on the alleged illegal mining at Kondamedu in Guntur district. Hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by YSRC leaders P Srinivas Reddy of Kotanemalipuri of Rajupalem mandal and N Ramaiah of Kondamedu alleging that YSRC MLA Ambati Rambabu and his associates were resorting to illegal limestone mining in survey numbers 358/38a, 382/2, 412, 413 and 414 of Kondamedu.

The petitioner’s counsel Naga Raghu said that the State exchequer is losing crores of revenue due to illegal mining and the district administration is failing to take any action as Rambabu, who is involved in it, is a ruling party leader.

The petitioners said though the mines department arrived at the conclusion that illegal mining is going on in the said survey numbers, they are unable to find who is behind the illegal activity.

They also said that representations given through Spandana also did not yield any result and sought the court to give interim orders to stop mining activity in the survey numbers. The petitioners also wanted the court to order a CBI probe into the mining activity. Asking the mines department to file a report on the mining activity in the survey numbers, Justices P Pravin Kumar and J Uma Devi posted the matter for further hearing to September 7.