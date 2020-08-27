Permission a must to treat COVID cases: Guntur Collector Samuel Anand Kumar

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar warned of stern action against hospital managements if they provide treatment to Covid-19 patients without obtaining permission. Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, the collector said that the government has given permission to 30 hospitals to provide treatment to Covid-19 patients in the district.

He stated that 4,000 beds, including 2,000 oxygen beds and 300 ICU beds, and ventilators are made available in the Covid-19 hospitals. Anand Kumar noted that some private hospitals were offering treatment to Covid patients without authorisation and proper facilities.