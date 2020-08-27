Respond to pleas over Justice Dharamadhikari committee: SC to Centre, Andhra Pradesh power utilities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Centre and Andhra Pradesh power utilities to respond to two petitions, challenging various recommendations of the one-man Justice Dharamadhikari committee, in two weeks.

The petitions, filed by employees of Telangana and AP State Power Utilities, challenged the apportionment of the employees and allocation of 584 employees of AP to Telangana. A bench comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah was hearing the petitions.

The counsel appearing for Telangana told the court in spite of huge power generation, population and area in AP, surplus employees have been allocated to Telangana. He urged the court to reject the final report of the committee.

The counsel appearing for the employees relieved by AP power utilities, alleged that the state government has relieved the said employees and allocated them to Telangana illegally, though, they were born and brought up in AP and have stopped payment of salaries.