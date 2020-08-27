STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 730 crore electronic cluster to come up in Kadapa with support of Centre

It also approved a special package (incentives) to attract electronic industries into the cluster.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Wednesday accorded approval for setting up an Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, YSR EMC, at Kopparthy in Kadapa district. It also approved a special package (incentives) to attract electronic industries into the cluster.

The government has decided to apply to the Government of India for approvals under the EMC-2.0 scheme of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and sanctioned Rs 380.50 crore out of the project cost of Rs 730.50 crore as the State share. 

The remaining cost of the project — Rs 350 crore — will be provided by the Government of India as a grant under the EMC-2.0 scheme.

To attract investments from domestic and major global electronics manufacturers along with their supply chain to set up units in Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector in the country, under Digital India and Make in India initiatives, the Government of India notified Modified Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMC 2.0) Scheme on April 1, 2020, by providing 50 per cent of the project cost. 

The State government, to create employment opportunity in backward regions, proposed to develop an EMC at Kopparthy, Kadapa district under the modified EMC 2.0 schemeThe project is expected to bring in an investment of Rs 10,000 crore and generate employment approximately to 1 lakh people. In a GO issued on Wednesday by Special Chief Secretary, industries, R Karikal Valaven, the government listed the features of the special package.

All ‘Green’ electronic industries in the EMC will be exempted from inspections under the Factories Act and others, barring inspections arising out of specific complaints. For ‘Orange’ and ‘Red’ units, annual joint inspections are mandatory. 

