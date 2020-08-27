STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC refuses to stay Andhra HC order on shifting capital

 The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the AP High Court order to maintain status quo on shifting government offices from Amaravati till August 27.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the AP High Court order to maintain status quo on shifting government offices from Amaravati till August 27. The High Court on August 4 ordered status quo on shifting the offices, while hearing a bunch of petitions seeking to declare the two Gazette notifications on the AP Decentralisation Act and AP CRDA (Repeal) Act — the two new laws of the State government to form three capitals — unconstitutional.

The state government filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court saying the High Court stayed the implementation of the Gazette notifications without valid reasons.When the SLP came up for hearing on Wednesday, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah refused to interfere with the interim order passed by the AP High Court.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, representing the state of Andhra Pradesh, informed the court of the difficulty considering the old Act is no longer in operation and the new Act cannot be implemented because the HC had ordered status quo. Things have been brought to a standstill and there are preparations to be made, Dwivedi said, and argued that the judiciary has never decided where the executive would function from.

Senior counsel Fali Nariman, arguing on behalf of the farmers of Amaravati, said the High Court was formed in Amaravati as per a Presidential order. As such, the state government cannot decide to set up the judicial capital at Kurnool, he said.

Another senior advocate, Ranjit Kumar, also representing the farmers, told the bench the main matter is pending before a full court bench of the AP High Court, which will commence its hearing from Thursday.
When the state government pleaded that the apex court direct the High Court to expedite the hearing, the Bench said it cannot fix a deadline for the High Court to complete the hearing. “But we hope it will settle the issue at the earliest,” the bench said.

