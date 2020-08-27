STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Serosurveillance kicks off in Prakasam district

District officials, who on Wednesday collected blood samples from volunteers in Kandukur and Ongole division limits, said the procedure would be completed in five days.

Published: 27th August 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

A women praying before getting covid 19 test at iMSAQ van. (Photo | EPS/RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  After conducting serosurveillance in Krishna, Anantapur, East Godavari and Nellore districts, the state government has kicked off the survey—which estimates the presence of antibodies against an infectious disease and measures a population’s immunity against the infection—in Prakasam district.   

District officials, who on Wednesday collected blood samples from volunteers in Kandukur and Ongole division limits, said the procedure would be completed in five days. The survey, being monitored by the biochemistry wing of the Ongole government general hospital, is being carried out with the help of health department as per the prescribed norms of the Indian Council of Medical Research, the officials added.  

According to official information, teams of health workers are to collect 1,000 samples per day, which would be preserved in the Covid laboratories of the GGH. The sample collection will be in a 60:40 ratio, with 60 per cent from containment clusters and the remaining from non-containment zones.

 “The government has decided to evaluate Covid-19 infection trend and herd immunity levels of people in Prakasam district by analysing how many individuals have developed antibodies against the coronavirus without showing any symptom,” Dr D Sree Ramulu, superintendent of Ongole-GGH, said.

The first serosurveillance showed that the Krishna district had the highest percentage of people exposed to the coronavirus (20.7%), Nellore recorded the lowest (8.3%). It also revealed that only a small percentage of people who contracted the virus were symptomatic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
serosurveillance Andhra Serosurveillance
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp