Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar gates opened again as inflows increase

Four gates of Srisailam were opened on Wednesday as flood discharge to the reservoir once again increased from projects in the upper Krishna basin.

Published: 27th August 2020 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

People collect sand from Krishna riverbed as floodwater recedes after a week of heavy inflows into the river, at Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada on Wednesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four gates of Srisailam were opened on Wednesday as flood discharge to the reservoir once again increased from projects in the upper Krishna basin. With this, the inflow to Nagarjuna Sagar project has also increased, and the Central Water Commission (CWC) said that a close watch was needed as rainfall warning was given. Late in the evening, gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam were also opened. 

The officials on Monday night had closed the Srisailam gates as the massive flood, which continued for a week, dwindled. However, on Wednesday, the discharge to the reservoir once again surged past two lakh cusecs, prompting the officials to lift the gates by 10 feet to let the water downstream.

At 6 pm, the project was getting an inflow of 2.27 lakh cusecs and the outflow was recorded to be 2.9 lakh cusecs.

The storage was at 215.66 tmcft at 885 ft as against its full reservoir level (FRL) 215.81 tmcft at 885 ft. The officials continued pumping the water to the right bank powerhouse and through Pothireddypadu Head Regulator. The officials added that more gates would be operated, if necessary.

Nagarjuna Sagar, as of 3 pm, had an inflow of 1.25 lakh cusecs and an outflow of about 43,000 cusecs. The storage was 306.69 tmcft at 588.2 ft as against its FRL 312.05 tmcft at 590 ft. Pulichintala project at 8 pm was getting an inflow of 32,000 cusecs and was discharging 60,000 cusecs.

Downstream Pulichintala, Prakasam Barrage recorded 56,500 cusecs of inflow and 51,000 cusecs outflow. After utilising 14,000 cusecs through canals for Krishna delta, the surplus was let down.In Godavari basin, the flood discharge to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage has receded to 4.7 lakh cusecs at 6 pm. About 10,000 cusecs were utilised for the delta.

State writes to KRMB
The water resources department has urged the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to permit them to draw more water from Pothireddypadu Head Regulator as massive flood reached Srisailam reservoir. The State also pointed out that the board was paying a deaf ear to the issues repeatedly raised by AP against the utilisation of water by Telangana especially by the left bank power house.

