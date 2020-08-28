10,000 plus COVID-19 cases for second day in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,000 afresh for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The tally in the state is also nearing Tamil Nadu’s, which has the second highest number of cases in the country.

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, out of the 61,300 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, 10,621 returned positive, after which the total number of infections rose to 3,93,090. As another 8,528 patients recovered, active cases stood at less than one lakh.

In addition to East Godavari—where the tally continued to grow by 1,000, Prakasam district reported a surge of 1,020 new cases. Nellore, Chittoor and Guntur recorded 900 new cases each; Srikakulam, till Thursday, has reported over 20,000 infections. Krishna registered the lowest number of new cases (316).

Meanwhile, the toll rose to 3,633 as 92 more patients died battling the disease; 13 were from Kurnool, 11 from Nellore, 10 from East Godavari, nine from Chittoor, seven each from Kadapa and West Godavari, six each from Anantapur, Prakasam and Vizag, five from Guntur, and four each from Krishna, Vizianagarm and Srikakulam.

Tracking state’s Covid Data

District New cases Total cases New deaths Total deaths

Anantapur 815 37763 6 305

Chittoor 928 33133 9 369

East Godavari 1089 54656 10 364

Guntur 926 33234 5 355

Kadapa 844 23255 7 192

Krishna 316 14966 4 264

Kurnool 855 41,700 13 355

Nellore 934 26377 11 249

Prakasam 1020 19681 6 258

Srikakulam 846 20950 4 224

Visakhapatnam 593 33310 6 268

Vizianagaram 563 18034 4 153

West Godavari 892 33136 7 277

Other States 0 2461 0 0

Other countries 0 434 0 0

