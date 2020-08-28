STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10,000 plus COVID-19 cases for second day in Andhra Pradesh

Over 61,000 samples tested in 24 hrs; another 8,528 patients discharged from hospitals

Published: 28th August 2020 07:36 AM

Andhra Pradesh is now the third state to have reported over three lakh cases, after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In addition to East Godavari—where the tally continued to grow by 1,000, Prakasam district reported a surge of 1,020 new cases.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh moved closer to the four-lakh mark in coronavirus cases after adding 10,000 afresh for the second consecutive day on Thursday. The tally in the state is also nearing Tamil Nadu’s, which has the second highest number of cases in the country. 

G satyanarayana

According to a media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, out of the 61,300 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Thursday 9 am, 10,621 returned positive, after which the total number of infections rose to 3,93,090. As another 8,528 patients recovered, active cases stood at less than one lakh. 

In addition to East Godavari—where the tally continued to grow by 1,000, Prakasam district reported a surge of 1,020 new cases. Nellore, Chittoor and Guntur recorded 900 new cases each; Srikakulam, till Thursday, has reported over 20,000 infections. Krishna registered the lowest number of new cases (316).

Meanwhile, the toll rose to 3,633 as 92 more patients died battling the disease; 13 were from Kurnool, 11 from Nellore, 10 from East Godavari, nine from Chittoor, seven each from Kadapa and West Godavari, six each from Anantapur, Prakasam and Vizag, five from Guntur, and four each from Krishna, Vizianagarm and Srikakulam.

Tracking state’s Covid Data

District    New cases    Total cases    New deaths    Total deaths
Anantapur    815    37763    6    305
Chittoor    928    33133    9    369
East Godavari    1089    54656    10    364
Guntur    926    33234    5    355
Kadapa    844    23255    7    192
Krishna    316    14966    4    264
Kurnool    855    41,700    13    355
Nellore    934    26377    11    249
Prakasam    1020    19681    6    258
Srikakulam    846    20950    4    224
Visakhapatnam    593    33310    6    268
Vizianagaram    563    18034    4    153
West Godavari    892    33136    7    277
Other States    0    2461    0    0
Other countries    0    434    0    0
 

