30-acre Greyhounds land in Visakhapatnam transferred for state guest house

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Land measuring 30 acres out of the 300 acres, which is under the possession of the Greyhounds in survey number 386/2 at Kapuluppada in Bheemunipatnam mandal, has been transferred to the Visakhapatnam district collector for construction of a new State Guest House, as recommended by the district-level committee.

A Government Order was issued on Thursday transferring the land to the district collector, who has been asked to take necessary action and incorporate appropriate changes in the relevant records.

Meanwhile, as only one bid was received for RFP (request for proposal) for the proposed state guest house atop Greyhound hill, VMRDA went for a second call as per the recommendation of the technical committee.

The only bid received was reportedly from another State. Now, bids will be received again. The last date for receiving bids is September 3.The VMRDA had issued a notification on August 13 inviting bids from consultants for preparation of a detailed project report for the guest house.

It invited RFP from consultants for the comprehensive architectural services and project management consultant services for development of the state guest house.

A virtual pre-bid meeting was conducted with prospective bidders on August 18 in which eight bidders reportedly participated. However, only one bid was received as the last date for receiving bids ended on Wednesday.

The state guest house is being built for providing accommodation to VVIPs such President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, judges of the Supreme Court, union ministers, governor, chief minister and ministers during their visit to the city. A committee headed by the district collector, which was constituted by the government, has identified the site at Greyhound hill for construction of the guest house.

2nd bid for guest house

As only one bid was received for RFP (request for proposal) for the proposed State guest house atop Greyhound hill, VMRDA went for a second call as per the recommendation of the technical committee. The only bid received was reportedly from another State. Now, bids will be received again. The last date for receiving bids is September 3.